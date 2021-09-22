Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 17:16

Gardaí appeal for information after pedestrian killed by lorry on M7

The woman (40s) was hit by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound around midday on Wednesday.
Gardaí appeal for information after pedestrian killed by lorry on M7

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Kildare.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was struck by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound between Junction 12 Newbridge and Junction 13 Kildare.

The woman sustained serious injuries, with emergency services and a number of Garda units attending the scene. She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght where she later died.

A forensic examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly road users with video/dash-cam footage to contact them at Kildare Garda station on 045-527 730, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

More in this section

Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem
Man arrested as gardaí seize 16 stolen pedal bikes Man arrested as gardaí seize 16 stolen pedal bikes
Gardaí urge victims of explicit image blackmail scam to come forward Gardaí urge victims of explicit image blackmail scam to come forward
Covid: Close contact and testing measures in primary schools to change from Monday

Covid: Close contact and testing measures in primary schools to change from Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more