Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 16:20

Serving Garda to contest dangerous driving and drink driving charge

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, the solicitor for Stephen Byrne (38) of Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15 confirmed that his client is to contest the case against him
Serving Garda to contest dangerous driving and drink driving charge

Gordon Deegan

A serving Garda charged with dangerous driving and drink-driving is to contest the charges against him, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, solicitor Darragh Hassett for Stephen Byrne (38) of Park Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15, confirmed that his client is to contest the case against him.

In the case, Mr Byrne is facing a charge of dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit near the Co Clare village of Inagh on August 20th 2020.

Judge Mary Larkin has previously told the court that the matter is ‘serious’ and Mr Hassett stated that due to his client’s profession, State Solicitor for Co Clare, Aisling Casey is involved in the case.

Mr Hassett said that due to upcoming trials that Ms Casey is involved in on behalf of the State, the case could be adjourned to December or January.

Ms Casey is expected to prosecute the Byrne case on behalf of the State - usually a Garda Inspector would prosecute contested dangerous driving and drink-driving cases in the district court.

Mr Byrne was not in court for today’s brief hearing and was not required to appear where Mr Hassett appeared on his behalf.

Judge Larkin adjourned the case to December 12th to Ennis District Court to fix a date for hearing.

More in this section

Learner driver goes on trial accused of causing serious injuries to a cyclist Learner driver goes on trial accused of causing serious injuries to a cyclist
Biden’s remarks on Ireland a 'timely reminder' to Johnson on prospects of trade deal Biden’s remarks on Ireland a 'timely reminder' to Johnson on prospects of trade deal
Victims back Bill that would make stalking a criminal offence Victims back Bill that would make stalking a criminal offence
Covid: Close contact and testing measures in primary schools to change from Monday

Covid: Close contact and testing measures in primary schools to change from Monday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more