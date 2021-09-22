Guinness planning second US brewery

Guinness is due to establish a new brewery in Chicago, Illinois, which will be the brand's second location in the US.

Following the success of their brewery and visitor centre in Relay, near Baltimore, back in 2018, Guinness have decided to open a second location at the former railroad depot in the Fulton Market area of the north-eastern city, according to The Irish Times.

The Guinness Chicago Taproom is due to open in early 2023, just over 200 years after the iconic drink started being exported to the US.

The chief marketing officer for Diageo, Guinness' parent company, told the Chicago Sun-Times the city is a natural choice for the brewery, given approximately 8 per cent of the population there claim Irish ancestry.

The Chicago facility will not however brew Guinness, which will continue to be imported from Ireland, but will produce other brands, some of which were developed at the Guinness Open Gate brewery in Dublin.