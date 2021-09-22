Special pandemic payment for healthcare staff could cost €377m

Trade union claims for additional leave for healthcare staff in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic could be the most costly demand ever made on a single employer, health service management has claimed.

Speaking before the Labour Court on Wednesday, health service employers said the claim for 10 days of additional leave could cost €337 million “without taking into account the potential cost related to the means of implementation of a settlement”.

The Labour Court encouraged urged health service employers and trade unions to engage further between themselves to address the claim, according to The Irish Times.

Unions, representing HSE staff, said there should be “special recognition” for healthcare workers due to their efforts over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIPTU, Fórsa, and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation had raised the issue at the Labour Court, which today called on all parties to begin “effective engagement” to resolve the matter.

Risks

They said healthcare workers had faced higher risks, required to provide critical interventions and show greater adaptability than most others in society during the pandemic.

Health service employers told the Labour Court they believed it would be to await the decision of Government, which had signalled it would address the issue in the autumn.

Employers also maintained that “given the potential cost factors involved, appropriate consideration of any recognition measure can only take place in the context of wider budgetary consideration”.

Tony Fitzpatrick, chair of the Staff Panel of trade unions in the health sector, said: “We welcome the Labour Court’s recommendation today. Unions have consistently sought meaningful meetings with the HSE on this issue.

Clarity

“The Court recognised the 'extraordinary efforts of health workers throughout the pandemic'. They have called on all parties to 'make every effort possible' to begin 'effective engagement' to 'achieve clarity…at the earliest possible opportunity.'

“Trade unions are available to meet immediately to do exactly that. This is a simple matter of justice for our members. They have made incredible sacrifices and taken huge risks throughout the pandemic. It is time for the HSE and government to recognise their efforts meaningfully, as has been done in other countries across Europe.”