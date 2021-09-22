‘Vaccination Week’: Covid vaccine pop-ups to follow Freshers' Week at colleges

Freshers’ Week will this year be followed by a new rite of passage at a number of college campuses across Ireland – the Department of Further and Higher Education’s “Vaccination Week”.

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination centres will be set up next week at 11 third-level colleges across the country.

The centres aim to boost uptake among both domestic and international students, and will offer students and staff a first or second dose.

The walk-in clinics will operate at the following institutions:

University College Cork

NUI Galway

Trinity College Dublin

University of Limerick

Dublin City University

Maynooth University

Munster Technological University Cork

Mary Immaculate College

Royal College of Surgeons Ireland

National College of Art and Design

Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from October 1st)

In addition, clinics already operating in University College Dublin, Letterkenny, Sligo and Waterford Institutes of Technology will be open to walk-ins from students and staff during “Vaccination Week”.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said: "Next week, thousands of students will start college for the first time. It is an incredibly exciting time for our third level sector.

"To coincide with this, my Department and the HSE have been working together to ensure we are doing everything we can to make our third level campuses as safe as is possible.

"There is no greater protection from Covid-19 than the vaccine. We have already seen a great uptake from young people and Vaccination Week offers anyone who hasn’t received their first or second dose to seek protection."

Our focus will be on accessibility and positive promotion of vaccination on campus

David Walsh, HSE Work Stream Lead Vaccination Process and Workforce, said: "We have been working with the Department to maximise the vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students, as thousands of students return to college this month.

"Our focus will be on accessibility and positive promotion of vaccination on campus.

"We will provide temporary walk-in vaccination clinics in a number of pop vaccination clinics across the country to ensure the maximum take up across the student population and continue to build on the gains already achieved with the vaccine programme."

In addition, free face masks will be distributed to over 200 locations nationwide over the coming weeks.