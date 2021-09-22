Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 11:40

Man arrested as gardaí seize 16 stolen pedal bikes

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Crumlin, Dublin, and seized 16 stolen pedal bicycles
James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 50s, in Crumlin, Dublin, and seized 16 stolen pedal bicycles.

The arrest occurred at approximately 5.30pm on Tuesday.

The operation involved a planned arrangement to meet a seller of a stolen pedal cycle, which was placed for sale on a website. The man attended the scene with the stolen pedal cycle; the owner of the pedal cycle identified her pedal cycle and the man was arrested.

He was taken to Crumlin Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a follow up search of a property in Dublin 8 a total of 15 pedal cycles were recovered, all believed to be stolen along with an angle grinder. The estimated value of these pedal cycles is believed to be in the region of €7,000.

The man has since been charged in relation to the seizure and gardaí at Crumlin will endeavour to identify the rightful owners of the pedal cycles in due course. The items that are not returned to owners will be circulated via media in the coming weeks.

Investigations are ongoing.

