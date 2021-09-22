Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 10:01

Minister would be 'proud' to represent Government at centenary event

The President has already declined an invitation to the church ceremony in Armagh
James Cox

The Social Protection Minister says she would be 'very proud' to represent the Government at an event marking the centenary of Northern Ireland.

The Government hasn’t received an invitation to the service yet, which marks the partition of Ireland.

Minister Heather Humphreys says she would be proud to represent the Government if asked.

“The Taoiseach was very clear yesterday, he said that if we get an invitation we will certainly consider it.”

She added: “Can I just say that, if the Government decided to send a representative and if they did ask me to represent them, I would be very proud to represent them I would be very proud to represent the Government as I have done in the past at many different events.”

