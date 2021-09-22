Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 09:53

Aer Lingus ground operations staff vote against cost-cutting plans

Ground operations staff at Aer Lingus have rejected a cost-cutting plan
Aer Lingus ground operations staff vote against cost-cutting plans

James Cox

Ground operations staff at Aer Lingus have rejected a cost-cutting plan.

Eighty-two per cent of those who voted turned down the company's Covid recovery proposals.

The proposals would see some staff temporarily laid off and the continuation of pay cuts.

Karan O’Loughlin, SIPTU Aviation divisional organiser, says the airline needs to have a re-think.

“While the majority of our members in Aer Lingus who rejected this proposal continue to work at 80 per cent of their normal hours, we can’t forget that there are many others still on short-time work or lay off.

“Our members accept that the aviation industry suffered significant losses due to the pandemic but so did its workers.

“They believe that this not been adequately recognised by the company.”

She said the airline's only chance for meaningful recovery “is for both workers and the company to have the same opportunity to recover”.

“Permanent cuts to workers’ terms and conditions is not the way to achieve this," Ms O'Loughlin added.

More in this section

Two more arrests in Lyra McKee murder probe Two more arrests in Lyra McKee murder probe
Gardaí urge victims of explicit image blackmail scam to come forward Gardaí urge victims of explicit image blackmail scam to come forward
Schools to have full supply of CO2 monitors by ‘early October’ Schools to have full supply of CO2 monitors by ‘early October’
Stolen forklift truck recovered in Belfast after ‘exhaustive’ inquiry

Stolen forklift truck recovered in Belfast after ‘exhaustive’ inquiry

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more