Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 09:42

Proposed bill would give renters more security

The Labour Party says its new Renters' Rights Bill will address the current power imbalance between renters and landlords
James Cox

The Labour Party says its new Renters' Rights Bill will address the current power imbalance between renters and landlords.

The legislation is being introduced in the Dáil later, and includes protections against evictions and provisions to prevent large rent hikes.

The Renters' Rights Bill also proposes to improve renters' quality of life with measures like the right to have pets and request an unfurnished home.

Labour TD Ivana Bacik doesn't believe the proposed legislation would drive more landlords out of the market.

"This is a mantra we hear every time, that there are attempts made to ensure greater protections for renters, the concern raised that this might drive out what we might describe as accidental or one-off landlords... but the reality is that in other European countries we see far greater projections and security of tenure for people renting, and yet we still see plenty of individuals and entities who are keen to remain as landlords.”

