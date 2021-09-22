Two more arrests in Lyra McKee murder probe

Rebecca Black, PA

Two further arrests have been made by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Men aged 24 and 29 were arrested in Derry on Wednesday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area of the city.

Another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed the killing.