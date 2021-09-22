Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 08:51

Sláintecare progress developing into crisis, says council member

A member of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council says progress with the health reform plan is quickly developing into a crisis
James Cox

A member of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council says progress with the health reform plan is quickly developing into a crisis.

The group met yesterday to consider last week's meeting with the Health Minister amid growing concern over the project's future in light of two senior resignations.

Members agreed to write to Stephen Donnelly to have its term of office extended until the end of the year and are also seeking an urgent meeting with the head of the HSE and Department of Health to discuss visions for the plan.

Council member, Liam Doran, says Sláintecare's future seems to be hanging in the balance.

Mr Doran told Newstalke: "There is a marked disparate view, I mean you have two excellent people resigning, one of whom felt there was no governance, commitment or control over it or any accountability. Then you have a Government which appears to be quite sanguine about it, and you have a senior administrative system which seems to be less than enthused about it. One way or another there are serious problems.”

