Biden says Brexit dispute can't lead to 'closed border' in Ireland

Joe Biden made the comments during a meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson in the White House yesterday
James Cox

The US president says he does not want to see a “closed border again” on the island of Ireland, due to the post-Brexit row.

Joe Biden made the comments during a meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson in the White House yesterday.

Mr Biden says he does not want Brexit to damage the peace process here.

He says he also feels very strongly about protecting the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We spent an enormous amount of time and effort in the United States [on the peace process], it was a major bipartisan effort and I would not at all like to see — nor I might add would my Republican colleagues like to see — a change in the Irish accords with the end result having a closed border again.”

The European Union has continually said that the protocol cannot be renegotiated.

However, it is committed to fixing any “practical problems” that people and businesses in Ireland have been presented with because of Brexit.

