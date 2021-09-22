Ed Sheeran announces extra Irish gig at Croke Park

James Cox

Ed Sheeran has announced an additional Irish date in Croke Park.

The English songwriter will play at GAA HQ on Saturday, April 23rd.

He has already announced dates in Cork, Limerick and Belfast for his Mathematics World Tour next year.

Tickets for all four gigs go on sale this Saturday, September 25th. There is no pre-sale for the tour.

Here are the Irish dates for Sheeran's ‘+ - = ÷ x' tour:

Dublin, Croke Park: April 23rd, 2022.

Cork, Páirc Uí Chaoimh: April 28th, 2022.

Limerick, Thomond Park: May 5th, 2022.

Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields: May 12th, 2022.

Sheeran's new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29th.

“Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion,” concert organisers Aiken Promotions said.

“On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.”