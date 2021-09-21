Cars, Rolex watches and €51k in cash among items seized in CAB operation

James Cox

Cars, Rolex watches and €51,000 in cash were among the notable seizures in a large Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) operation involving 150 officers today.

CAB conducted a search operation in Newbridge, Co Kildare this morning, with two men arrested along with the seizures.

The operation involved approximately 150 CAB officers and gardaí comprised of the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

This morning’s operation targeted assets including properties accumulated by an organised crime gang and the following items were seized:

• €51,000 in cash.

• Eight Rolex watches.

• Two Chanel Bags.

• Canada Goose jacket.

• Three 201 Ford Focus Cars.

• 202 Ford Transit.

• 202 CITROËN Berlingo.

• 191 Volkswagen Golf.

Gardaí also arrested two men, one aged 19 and the other aged 40 for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda Investigation, and they are currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation and to date the investigation has identified and restrained 17 bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000. This operation is a significant development in the ongoing criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit.