ISPCA issues appeal for new homes for over 115 cats and kittens

James Cox

The ISPCA is appealing to members of the public to consider adopting a cat or kitten if they are considering getting a new pet, with new homes required for more than 115 cats and kittens.

Many ISPCA rescued cats are left behind when their owners moved house or were no longer willing to look after them. In other cases cats and kittens were dumped, lost or their owners had sadly passed away.

The charity is also urging pet owners to spay or neuter their cats and kittens as early as possible to prevent accidental and unwanted litters.

Spaying also reduces the risks of certain cancers, has a positive effect on health and lifespan and curbs unwanted behaviour.

Carmel Murray of the ISPCA said: “We are struggling to find new owners to adopt so many gorgeous cats and kittens and our catteries in Longford and Donegal are full to capacity, with a waiting list of more cats and kittens to be admitted. For limited time, we are reducing our adoption donation to €35 for mature cats and €25 for kittens until 10th October 2021. All cats and kittens are vet checked, vaccinated, treated for parasites, litter trained, neutered/spayed and kittens when of age, so even a small adoption donation will help us cover some of our veterinary costs.”

People who are interested in adopting a cat or kitten can find more information on the ISPCA's website.