Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 20:03

Simon Coveney welcomes planned lifting of US travel ban

Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November if they are fully vaccinated.
Simon Coveney welcomes planned lifting of US travel ban

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Coveney has welcomed the US administration’s decision to lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said on Monday that he welcomed the announcement that the ban on foreign travellers entering the country, introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, will be removed in November.

Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November if they are fully vaccinated.

“This is something that we, along with our EU colleagues, have been advocating for a considerable time and we have alerted the US Administration to the high levels of vaccination within Ireland,” Mr Coveney said.

“Ensuring ease of travel is vital for protecting our strong connections across the Atlantic, be that in business, academia, tourism or family connections.”

“With 90 per cent of Irish adults now fully vaccinated, I know this will come as very good news for many in Ireland, the Irish living in the United States, as well as our American friends with links to Ireland and the rest of Europe.”

On Monday evening, Ireland’s Ambassador to the US, Daniel Mulhall, called it a “positive development”.

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the end of the travel ban, said all foreign visitors will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative test taken with the previous three days.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognises people who have received the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen from Johnson & Johnson jab as fully vaccinated, but travellers who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be able to enter because the US acknowledges its approval by the World Health Organisation.

Airlines will be required to collect contact information from international travellers so that they can be traced if required.

More in this section

Donegal hospital asked to ramp up security due to anti-vaccine protesters Donegal hospital asked to ramp up security due to anti-vaccine protesters
Government will aim to help those struggling with fuel bills in budget Government will aim to help those struggling with fuel bills in budget
Covid: 1,154 cases as restrictions ease once again Covid: 1,154 cases as restrictions ease once again
Rent arrears still main area of dispute between landlords and tenants

Rent arrears still main area of dispute between landlords and tenants

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more