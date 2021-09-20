Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 17:02

Man who denies O'Connell Street murder goes on trial

Ms Justice Tara Burns told the jury that the case is expected to be completed by Friday of next week.
Paul Neilan

A 30-year-old man who denies murdering but admits killing a father-of-one on O'Connell Street in Dublin two years ago has gone on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Damien Singleton, of no fixed abode, appeared in court on Monday afternoon charged with the murder of 39-year-old Peter Donnelly, who was originally from Kilkenny.

Mr Singleton denies the murder, contrary to Common Law, of Mr Donnelly on O'Connell Street in Dublin City on June 11th, 2019. When arraigned by the registrar with the single charge of murder, however, Mr Singleton pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Donnelly.

Opening speeches in the murder trial will begin on Tuesday at the court in front of a jury of eight men and four women.

