Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 16:07

Fully vaccinated Irish travellers can visit the US from November

The news will be a major boost for airlines
By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Fully vaccinated Irish travellers will be able to visit the US from November.

The White House will lift the 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country, which was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This will be a major boost for airlines, including Aer Lingus who operate regular US flights.

Airlines have repeatedly blamed the travel ban for limiting the recovery of passenger numbers during the virus crisis.

