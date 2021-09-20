Majority of workers unsure on future workplace set-up, survey finds

Six out of every 10 workers are unsure on what their workplace set-up will be in the coming months, according to a new survey.

The research by Taxback.com found that of the 1,500 employees surveyed, 63 per cent were uncertain about whether the majority of their work would be remote or office-based.

The survey also found that 38 per cent of employees have already returned to their office, while 36 per cent have not yet been told when they can expect to return. The remaining 26 per cent have been told they are due to go back to the workplace in the next six months.

The findings come as today's easing of Covid-19 restrictions has begun the phased return of workers to offices around the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today's easing was evidence of the success of the public health strategy, hailing the “exceptional progress” of the vaccine roll-out.

While a return to the office may be a sign of life getting back to 'normal', 11 per cent of employees have already asked their employers to retain home working as a permanent part of their working arrangement, with a further 22 per cent planning to do so.

Approximately 35 per cent of employees have been informed their employer will operate a hybrid working arrangement and the same number have been told they will be office-based, while 30 per cent said they will work remotely.

Consumer tax manager with Taxback.com, Marian Ryan said the last 18 months have had a "profound impact" on the nature of work and has "raised questions on the very future of the office itself".

"In whatever ways employers and workers navigate the coming months, questions around the long-term future of office work will remain," Ms Ryan added.