Over 4,000 CAO second round offers made to students

Second round offers for college places have been made to over 4,000 students by the Central Applications Office (CAO) this morning.

At 10am, students received the next round of offers and have until 3pm on Wednesday, September 22nd to accept their spot.

Today's round comes after the CAO's first round on September 7th, which student had to accept or decline by September 13th.

The CAO system's subsequent rounds offer places which have not been filled earlier in the process due to students declining the offer or choosing to defer their place until next year.

The places which are not filled are then offered to students who may not have received a place in earlier rounds, or to those who accepted a place in a course further down their list of preferences.

According to figures from the CAO, of the 4,135 offers made this morning, 1,452 were to students who had not previously received a place in courses they put on their application.

Students are being reminded that they can accept the place offered to them in the second round and it will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later round.

However, the CAO has warned that most college places have now been filled, meaning they may not receive a subsequent offer.