Woman (50s) dies in Co Monaghan car crash

She was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Roslea Road, Clones.
A woman has died in a car crash in Co Monaghan this morning.

The passenger, aged in her 50s, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash at about 5am on the Roslea Road, Clones.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is closed, and local diversions are in place. Gardaí are conducting a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are seeking dash cam footage from anyone who was on the Roslea Road or in the Largy townland area this morning.

Anyone with any information can contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

