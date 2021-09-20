Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 07:28

Further 11 Irish citizens moved out of Afghanistan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the people left the country over the weekend
Another 11 Irish citizens and direct family members have been moved from Afghanistan and are currently in Doha, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said.

In a statement late on Sunday, Mr Coveney said the people left the country over the weekend. “My Department continues to liaise with diplomatic partners, including the EU, to explore options for the return of Irish citizens, their dependents and Irish residents from Afghanistan,” he said.

“I can confirm that 11 citizens and direct family members have availed of a flight over the weekend arranged through diplomatic channels. The Department has a presence in Doha and is assisting the arrivals prior to their return to Ireland.”

The latest evacuations bring to 47 the number of citizens and family members evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of the country.

A total of 26 people were helped to leave when the Government deployed members of the Army Ranger Wing and two diplomats at Kabul airport. Another ten people were evacuated before their deployment.

In the wake of the first 36 evacuations last month, the Government said it was aware of about 60 Irish citizens and family members requiring support in Afghanistan. Another 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency also needed support.

