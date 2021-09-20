Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 06:40

Small protest takes place outside home of Leo Varadkar

Simon Harris described the protest as 'sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour'.
A small number of protestors gathered outside the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s home in the south inner city in Dublin for a period on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the incident in Dublin 8 where it is understood a number of anti-vaccine demonstrators gathered for around an hour.

“I can confirm gardaí attended to an incident at a residence in Dublin 8 this afternoon where a group of persons had gathered in protest,” a Garda spokeswoman told The Irish Times.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris described the protest outside Mr Varadkar’s home as “sickening, repulsive, disgusting behaviour”.

“It has no place in a democracy, must be condemned by all & called out for what it is. Efforts to dehumanise politicians contributes to this. Vile on so many levels,” he said in a Twitter post.

The home of Mr Harris was targeted during his time as minister for health after he criticised people taking part in marches with paramilitary trappings.

Earlier this month, gardaí attended the scene of an anti-vaccination protest outside the home of his successor as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly in a rural area of north Co Wicklow.

