Close to 90% of over 16s fully vaccinated as cases on a 'knife edge'

Digital Desk Staff

Covid-19 case numbers are balanced on a “knife edge”, according to a leading public health expert.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines says the R number risk of infection is just under 1, and it could go either way.

There were 1,456 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed last night, with 263 patients in hospital and 64 patients in ICU last night.

Professor Staines says the strong vaccination uptake is helping control cases, but they need to be tracked properly.

“There has been a phenomenal uptake of the vaccine among every age group, particularly recently among young people and people in secondary school,” said Prof Staines.

“That is fantastic and is probably having a huge impact on holding case numbers down.

“But there isn't still a proper functioning tracking system for cases.”

The head of Ireland's vaccine taskforce Professor Brian MacCraith also praised the high uptake rate among young people as another milestone was reached in the vaccination rollout.

Over 90 per cent of people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated while 93 per cent of adults have received at least one dose.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open once again this weekend for adults and children over the age of 12.

Pop-up vaccine centres

Children aged between 12 and 15 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when attending a clinic.

Details of where and when the walk-in clinics are operating can be found here.

It was confirmed yesterday that pop-up vaccination centres will open across many college campuses when students return this month.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the initiative is to make it “as easy as possible” for students and staff to get vaccinated against Covid.

He said he hopes the college campaign will further help efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Speaking to Newstalk, Prof Staines it is a good idea having vaccine centres on site at universities and colleges.

“I teach in DCU and while many students may be fully vaccinated, others may have got a first dose and this will make it easier for them to get a second dose,” he said.

For those who were maybe hesitant or unsure about getting a vaccine it is another chance for them to get it as well, he added.