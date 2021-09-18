Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 18:26

16-year-old arrested after car driven into parade in Co Down

The incident took place in Rathfriland shortly after 8.30pm on Friday.
Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a teenager after a car was driven into a parade in Rahfriland, Co Down.

The incident took place on Friday evening, during which a man (40s) and a woman (30s) received minor injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the force said: "Last night at approximately 8.40pm, a black Seat Leon failed to stop a number of times for police who were on duty in connection with a band parade in Rathfriland.

"This vehicle then drove into the parade as it made its way up Newry Street."

The PSNI said the teenager was arrested on suspicion of "six counts of dangerous driving, six counts for failing to stop for police, aggravated taking and driving away, disqualified driving, no insurance and three counts of failing to stop and report and remain at an injury road traffic collision".

The boy was also arrested of suspicion of two counts of common assault and other related offences.

The teenager remains in police custody. The PSNI added: "At this stage, we are not investigating a sectarian hate crime motive in relation to this incident."

The force appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

