Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 15:00

Gardaí launch investigation after man found seriously injured in Limerick

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick, and it's understood he's since been transferred to hospital in Cork for treatment.
Digital Desk Staff

A man in his 30s is in a serious condition in hospital after being found with a head injury in Limerick city last night.

Gardaí found him walking on the Ennis Road with a bad gash to the head at around 10pm.

Gardaí still aren't sure how he came to be injured and a technical examination of the scene is take place this afternoon.

Anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas between eight and ten last night is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station.

