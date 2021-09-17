Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 21:50

'Abject failures' in water plants led to illnesses

The “serious incidents” occurred in drinking water plants that served parts of Dublin and Wexford
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will meet the managing director of Irish Water and the chief executives of Dublin and Wexford local authorities on Saturday morning to discuss “abject failures” in the operation of two drinking water plants.

The “serious incidents” occurred in drinking water plants that served parts of Dublin and Wexford.

The plants concerned were at Ballymore Eustace which serves parts of Co Dublin, and a plant in Wexford which serves Gorey town, according to The Irish Times.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) informed Mr O'Brien of the incidents, which caused illnesses in the local population in Gorey.

The Minister said he had been informed by the EPA of “an abject failure in management oversight, operational control and responsiveness” at the two public drinking water treatment plants.

The failures resulted in unsafe water which endangered public health.

The incidents have since been rectified and the water from both plants is now safe to drink, the Minister confirmed.

However, he described both incidents as "concerning and unacceptable,” adding that “people's safety is paramount”.

Mr O’Brien said he had already spoken to the managing director of Irish Water Niall Gleeson. He has also consulted with the chief executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan and the chief executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright.

 

