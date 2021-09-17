Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 21:29

Health minister meets Sláintecare members to discuss resignations

Members of the Sláintecare group met the Health Minister this evening, to discuss two high-profile resignations
Health minister meets Sláintecare members to discuss resignations

James Cox

Members of the Sláintecare group met the Health Minister this evening, to discuss two high-profile resignations.

Stephen Donnelly says the meeting was 'productive'.

He insists the Government is committed to the programme, which is the Government's roadmap for universal healthcare.

Executive director Laura Magahy and chairperson Professor Tom Keane quit the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council last week, because they were disappointed with the pace of the reform programme.

In her resignation letter to Mr Donnelly, Ms Magahy said there had been “slow progress” in “three key areas requiring dedicated, focused, reform effort”.

She said the three areas were proposed new regional structures for the health service, eHealth — or using technology to enhance services — and waiting lists, according to The Irish Times.

In a letter earlier this month outlining his reasons for resigning, Prof Keane wrote: “Sadly, I have come to conclude that the requirements for implementing this unprecedented programme for change are seriously lacking.”

 

More in this section

Labour Court sets aside award to agency nurse after appeal by prison service Labour Court sets aside award to agency nurse after appeal by prison service
Coveney acknowledges hurt among minorities on both sides of border Coveney acknowledges hurt among minorities on both sides of border
Research suggests Long Covid 'rarely' lasts more than 12 weeks in children Research suggests Long Covid 'rarely' lasts more than 12 weeks in children
'Abject failures' in water plants led to illnesses

'Abject failures' in water plants led to illnesses

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more