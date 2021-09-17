Revenue seize 'roll your own' tobacco worth €197,000

Kenneth Fox

Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort have seized 315kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco.

The tobacco branded ‘Flandria Golden Blend’, had an estimated retail value of more than €197,000, which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €162,000.

The discovery was made when Revenue officers, with the assistance of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK registered vehicle and its accompanying trailer, that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg.

The smuggled tobacco was discovered concealed within the floor of the trailer and also within a vehicle the trailer was carrying.

A UK national in his 20’s was questioned. They said investigations are still ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

They said if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.