Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 16:39

Covid: 1,392 new cases, 288 in hospital

There are 288 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 73 are in intensive care units
James Cox

A further 1,392 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 288 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 73 are in intensive care units.

The five-day moving average of the disease stands at 1,311.

Meanwhile, Ireland has the highest Covid vaccination uptake, including partially and fully inoculated, in the EU.

That is according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

A total of 7.1 million vaccines have been administered, with 3.6 million people fully vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it's been a huge effort by the public, and everyone involved in the rollout.

 

