County-by-county data: Monaghan and Donegal have highest incidence rates

Kenneth Fox

Monaghan has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country closely followed by Donegal, according to new data from Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From September 2nd to the 15th, Monaghan's incidence rate is 953.0 while Donegal is at 799.0.

With both being border counties, there is much more cross border travel and throughout the pandemic it has led to higher incidence rates.

There was a big difference in new cases though between the counties, as Donegal recorded 1,272 new cases over the past 14 days while Monaghan recorded 585.

Meanwhile, Carlow is the county with the third highest incidence rate, currently at 565.6.

The overall picture is a more positive one though as the national incidence rate is just 395.2. The number of people hospitalised during this 14-day period was 308, with a further 29 admitted to ICU.

There was a total of 18,820 new cases of the virus recorded in Ireland over this 14-day period.

The age group with the highest number of new cases were 35 to 44-year-olds who accounted for 2,740 cases. In terms of hospitalisation, those aged 65-74 accounted for most with 57 people being admitted to hospital.

The same age group accounted for the most ICU admissions as well with nine people.

Overall, the median age of those who contracted the viruses was considerably younger with the median age being 25 years old.