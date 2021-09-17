Ed Sheeran announces three Irish dates on major stadium tour

Ed Sheeran has announced three Irish dates on a major stadium tour set for next year.

The singer will play in Cork, Limerick and Belfast on his 2022 ‘+ - = ÷ x’ tour, pronounced the Mathematics tour.

He will play at Pairc Ui Caoimh in Cork on Thursday April 28th, followed by a performance at Limerick's Thomond Park on May 5th.

His Irish run will finish at the Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on May 12th, before the singer makes his way on to the UK and Europe.

Fans will... experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium

“Ed’s upcoming ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ will see Ed return to stadiums for the first time since his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’: taking place from 2017-2019, it officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour, ever, by the time of its completion,” concert organisers Aiken Promotions said.

“On next year’s dates, fans will get to see Ed perform an array of tracks off his upcoming album, ‘=’, live for the first time, and they will also experience a new production set-up with Ed’s staging in the round, surrounded by the crowd in each stadium.”

The promoters said Sheeran's new album ‘=’ will be released on October 29th.

“Later today, Sheeran is set to replace himself at No 1 in the UK’s Official Singles Chart following the release of his new single ‘Shivers’ – a track that Ed performed for the first time at last weekends’ MTV VMA’s,” they continued.

“It follows his colossal comeback track, ‘Bad Habits’, that has, so far, spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the same chart.”

Tickets for the shows in Cork, Limerick and Belfast will go on sale on Saturday, September 25th at 8am at www.ticketmaster.ie.