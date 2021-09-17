Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 08:44

Man in his 50s dies overnight in Co Meath collision

The collision occurred on the M3 in Dunshaughlin during the early hours of Friday morning
A man aged in his 50s has died overnight in a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The collision occurred on the M3 in Dunshaughlin during the early hours of Friday morning.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí received a report that a car had veered off the road and collided with a ditch between the road’s Junction 5 and Junction 6 southbound.

The driver of the car was fatally injured during the collision and his body has been removed from the scene.

The road is currently closed between Junction 5 and 6 as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the M3 between Navan and Dunboyne last night between 12.30am and 1.20am and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

