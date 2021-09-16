Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 20:05

Nphet give go-ahead for further easing of restrictions on Monday

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met on Thursday to discuss rules surrounding close contacts.
The phased return of workers to the workplace from Monday has been given the green light by public health officials.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said the further easing of restrictions on September 20th can go ahead, which will also bring changes for both indoor and outdoor group activities including sport and dance classes, according to the Irish Examiner.

Indoor group activities will be able to take place with up to 100 people if all attendees have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months, otherwise only pods of up to six people will be permitted. The number of pods allowed will be based on the size of the venue.

Restrictions on outdoor group activities will be completely lifted, however, this does not apply to organised events, such as matches or outdoor concerts.

Nphet met on Wednesday to discuss the current trajectory of Covid-19 in the State, also considering whether rules could be eased on the need for people to restrict their movements after being identified as a close contact.

The chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed to the Oireachtas health committee earlier this week that up to 1,200 children a day are being named as close contacts, causing them to miss school.

It is expected the requirement for school children to isolated due to being a close contact will be eased from the week beginning September 27th, however, the changes will not apply to those displaying symptoms who will still be asked to stay at home and get a test.

