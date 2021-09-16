Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 17:39

Covid: 1,413 new cases as surge in testing demand continues

A further 1,413 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State on Thursday.

The five-day moving average of new cases is 1,395.

As of 8am this morning, there were 290 patients hospitalised with the disease, with 67 in intensive care.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) meets today to discuss ongoing pressure on Ireland's Covid-19 test and trace system.

Despite the falling positivity rate of infection, demand for testing remains close to the peak of the pandemic. Almost 30,000 swabs were taken on Wednesday.

Nphet has indicated Ireland may be past the peak of its fourth wave of infection driven by the Delta variant, with case numbers potentially declining "from here on in".

A further 1,185 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the State on Wednesday, along with an additional 24 deaths over the past week.

The HSE has meanwhile vowed to fight for an outstanding €23 million owed in ventilator refunds. Amid the pandemic, it ordered 2,200 ventilators at a cost of €81 million. Only 465 were delivered from China and none were put to clinical use.

