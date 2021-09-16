Plan launched for 2,800 new affordable homes in Limerick

James Cox

The Land Development Agency (LDA) has today launched a public consultation on plans for a "major urban development and rejuvenation project" in the heart of Limerick city, including 2,800 new affordable homes.

The Colbert Station Quarter project will “transform this part of Limerick city”, incorporating new urban districts to be developed over time delivering potentially 2,800 homes in addition to commercial space, public spaces alongside sustainable transport options.

The development of the plan aims to deliver the “much-needed” housing on State land as part of the Government's Housing for All plan.

This will be the largest ever transfer of State land for housing and includes major strategic sites in Limerick’s Colbert Station, including lands owned by CIE, HSE. The transfer of state lands to the LDA for Colbert Station Quarter supports the aims to transform parts of the underutilised public lands in the area to deliver mixed tenure homes, including affordable and social homes.

An early priority with potential for housing development by the LDA is on part of the HSE lands to the rear of St Joseph’s which has been identified for transfer under the Housing for All Strategy.

“Subject to the public consultation and ongoing engagement with HSE, these lands are ideally positioned for development of mixed tenure housing, including affordable and social housing in the coming few years.”

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien said: “I am delighted that just weeks after the launch of the most significant housing strategy in the history of the State, that we see immediate progress from one of the key actors in that Plan — the Land Development Agency. Today’s announcement is a perfect example of the kind of partnership which lies at the heart of the LDA approach. I would like to congratulate Limerick City and County Council and the HSE and CIE for their effort and dedication to this approach.”