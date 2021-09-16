Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 06:53

Gardaí seize €42,500 worth of cannabis, arrest two men in Cork

Gardaí seized €42,500 worth of cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search operation in Midleton, Co Cork and Waterford on Wednesday afternoon
James Cox

Gardaí seized €42,500 worth of cannabis herb and arrested two men following a search operation in Midleton, Co Cork and Waterford on Wednesday afternoon.

The seizure was part of Operation Tara, and it took place at a checkpoint on Youghal Road, Midleton along with a follow-up search.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport, the Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on Youghal Road and stopped a public bus and conducted a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.  Cannabis herb (subject to analysis) with a street value of €35,000 was seized.

Two men (both early 30s) were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow-up search by members of the Waterford Drug Unit, €7,500 of cannabis herb was seized at a residence in Waterford.  All drugs seized will be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

