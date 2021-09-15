Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 17:24

Covid: 1,185 cases as 24 additional deaths notified over past week

Dr Tony Holohan said Covid vaccines 'fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease'
A further 1,185 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State on Wednesday.

An additional 24 deaths were also notified in the past week since last Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths related to the disease to 5,179.

As of 8am today, there were 292 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, with 65 in intensive care. The five-day moving average of new cases is 1,212.

Dr Tony Holohan, the country’s Chief Medical Officer, reiterated that Covid vaccines “are providing very effective protection from severe illness and have fundamentally changed the risk profile of this disease.”

Three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated

“Since the 1st of April, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated,” he said.

“It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

“If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.”

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) earlier said Ireland may be past the peak of its fourth wave of infection driven by the Delta variant, with case numbers to decline "from here on in".

