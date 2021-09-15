Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 15:54

Drinks industry adopts rules to ensure responsible marketing of alcohol by influencers

The rules come under a new partnership aimed at further concrete steps towards tackling alcohol misuse and underage drinking
Drinks industry adopts rules to ensure responsible marketing of alcohol by influencers

James Cox

Ireland’s drinks industry has pledged to adopt the first-ever industry-wide set of global standards for influencer marketing.

The rules come under a new partnership aimed at further concrete steps towards tackling alcohol misuse and underage drinking.

The global initiative, launched by International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), whose members are the leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers, in partnership with advertising, public relations, and influencer agencies, will help ensure alcohol marketing by social influencers is clearly recognised, responsibly advertised, and aimed at an audience over the legal purchase age.

Under the pledge, producers and advertisers commit to conducting diligence on influencers used, to using age-affirmation technology on platforms where available, and to promoting better understanding of responsible alcohol consumption, for those who choose to drink.

As well as the pledge, the move to formalise safeguards for influencer marketing includes:

  • A set of five specific safeguards that apply to any content involving influencers who work with the leading beer, wine, and spirits producers.
  • Tools and videos that support all alcohol brands and influencers to follow robust responsible marketing practices when creating content.
  • Clear commitments to market responsibly, including not making health claims, promoting illegal or excessive consumption, or positioning abstinence negatively.

Patricia Callan, director of Drinks Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be part of this world-first initiative, which will offer more transparency and give those at the heart of content creation the correct tools to safeguard their content. In Ireland, we have some of the strictest rules in the world for advertising alcohol, including around the use of influencers, and this pledge will help further strengthen protections online.”

More in this section

Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing
Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system
Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote
Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more