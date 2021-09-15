Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 14:30

Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing

Abderrahmane Yahiaoui was convicted of terror-related offences involving the trafficking of weapons and sentenced in his absence to six years in prison
Eoin Reynolds

A convicted Islamist terrorist, who may have been living in Ireland for 22 years while the French authorities searched for him, was unable to attend a High Court hearing today due to medical reasons.

Abderrahmane Yahiaoui, an Algerian man aged in his 50s, will appear before the High Court again on September 23rd next when he is expected to apply for bail.

Mr Justice Paul Burns said he had received a letter detailing the medical reasons why Mr Yahiaoui could not attend and adjourned the hearing.

Yahiaoui was convicted of terror-related offences involving the trafficking of weapons and sentenced in his absence to six years in prison. He has been living in Ireland since the early 1990s.

Gardaí attached to the Extradition Unit arrested Yahiaoui on Friday last following an alert through the Garda Pulse system and the Schengen Information System.

