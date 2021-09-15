Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 09:12

Almost €300,000 worth of drugs and cash seized following searchs in Dublin and Galway

Four men have been arrested in connection with the two separate seizures.
Two men have been arrested after almost €180,000 worth of drugs and cash were discovered in Dublin, while two further men were arrested in Galway in relation to a separate seizure.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí carried out searches at residential addresses in Tallaght on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 3.30pm, almost €70,000 was discovered at a property in Brookview Drive before a follow-up search at a residence in New Seskin Court found over €81,000 worth of cocaine and €27,000 worth of MDMA.

The men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested following the seizures.

The man in his 20s was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man in his 30s has been charged and is due to appear in court later today.

Separately in Galway, a number of searches were also carried out under Operation Tara overnight.

The intelligence led operation saw properties in the east of the city searched on Tuesday night, extending into the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in the discovery of €36,500 worth of suspected cocaine, €80,600 worth of suspect cannabis and €2,100 in cash.

Two men, both aged in their late teens, were arrested and are currently detained a North Western Regional Headquarters Galway under the provisions of Sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

