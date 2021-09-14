Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 20:06

Gardaí exhume remains of 'Baby John' in investigation into 1984 death

Gardaí have exhumed the remains of 'Baby John', also known as Kerry Baby, as part of an investigation into his death in 1984
Gardaí exhume remains of 'Baby John' in investigation into 1984 death

James Cox

Gardaí have exhumed the remains of 'Baby John', also known as Kerry Baby, as part of an investigation into his death in 1984.

This morning, the remains of Baby John were exhumed by gardaí at Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen, Co Kerry and taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee, for examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

The exhumation commenced at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended.

The exhumation was conducted by gardaí from Killarney District, assisted by gardaí from the Garda Technical Bureau, a Forensic Anthropologist and relevant personnel from Kerry County Council and the Health Service Executive.

The Coroner for South Kerry has been kept advised.

The remains of Baby John have been reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery this afternoon.

“Investigating gardaí continue to believe that there are members of the public who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in April 1984, and we are appealing to those people to come forward and help us,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for any information in relation to this ongoing investigation and can be contacted at Killarney Garda Station on 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system Terminally ill mother who returned from Australia 'disgusted' with Irish health system
Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote Zappone to be invited before foreign affairs committee as Coveney faces no-confidence vote
Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing Convicted Islamist terrorist unable to attend High Court hearing
Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

Driving test numbers up 50% on pre-pandemic levels in North

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more