Taoiseach to chair UN Security Council meeting in New York

James Cox

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to travel to New York for a United Nations and bilateral programme from September 20th to 24th.

At the UN, where Ireland holds the Presidency of the Security Council for September, the Taoiseach will chair a meeting of the Security Council on the growing challenge of ‘Climate and Security’ on September 23rd.

He will deliver Ireland’s National Statement to the UN General Assembly on September 24th. On September 21st, he will participate in a joint EU/UN event on empowering women in peace and conflict situations.

The Taoiseach will also have a number of bilateral meetings with other EU and world leaders in the margins of the General Assembly.

On September 22nd, he will address the Council on Foreign Relations on Ireland’s UN priorities, the transatlantic relationship and Brexit.

The Taoiseach's office said he will meet with the new Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, on September 20th.

Governor Hochul has strong connections to Ireland, her grandparents having emigrated to the US from Kerry just over 100 years ago.

His visit will also include a dedication ceremony for the new Irish Arts Center on September 21st, and meeting with representatives of a number of the leading Irish and Irish-American community organisations on September 22nd.

The Taoiseach will also undertake a number of economic engagements during the week, “supporting the work of Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland in the United States”.