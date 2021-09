Digital Desk Staff

Two teenagers are being treated in hospital after a stabbing in Dublin last night.

The 16-year-old boys were assaulted during an incident involving a group of youths on Church Road in East Wall at around 8:30 last night.

Both boys suffered laceration wounds and were brought to the Mater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them, including those who may have dash-cam footage.