Defence Forces ‘fully supports’ independent review amid abuse allegations

The Defence Forces has said it “welcomes and fully supports” an independent review into allegations of harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the organisation.

In a statement on Monday, Óglaigh na hÉireann said it would cooperate with the review ordered by the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, which will examine the policies and procedures in place to deal with workplace allegations of abuse.

The organisation said it “would like to commend the bravery of the women who recently came forward and recounted their negative experiences while serving in the Defence Forces.”

The review comes in the wake of an RTÉ radio documentary broadcast over the weekend called ‘Women of Honour’, in which former female members of the Defence Forces disclosed alleged abuse and called for reform of the institution.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann will continue to fully support, facilitate and co-operate with any review or investigation to address all of the issues raised in the recently broadcast RTÉ documentary,” deputy chief of staff Major General Seán Clancy said.

“Members of our organisation have the right to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace and we are committed to ensuring that all personnel are provided with a safe working environment.”

Óglaigh na hÉireann said it recognised that “further ​progress and work” is required to ensure that incidents of abuse are identified and fully investigated, and added it would continue to work with veteran's associations to provide supports to retired victims of any alleged offences.