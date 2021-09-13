Dublin City Council launches electric cargobike scheme for businesses

Kenneth Fox

Dublin City Council and bike sharing operator Bleeper have launched a project which will enable businesses in Dublin city to trial electric cargobikes for a six-month period.

The project will give businesses access to e-cargobikes at a discounted rate, enabling them to replace trips which would otherwise have been taken by car or by van.

The pilot scheme, which begins in September and will run for an initial six months, is now open for applications to any business based in the Dublin City Council area and which can also provide secure off-street storage for the e-cargobike.

The pedal-assist electric cargobikes will be available to businesses at a discounted rate of €100 per month. The bikes have a cargo carrying capacity of 60kg, with a battery which can last for up to 160km and can be fully recharged in six hours.

Low-cost opportunity

Jennifer McGrath, head of micromobility in Dublin City Council said: “The aim of this pilot scheme is to introduce more businesses to cargobikes and let them experience the benefits of them first-hand,”

“We’re offering a low-risk and low-cost opportunity for businesses to try out a transportation solution which is better for the climate, better for the environment, better for staff wellbeing, and better for the bottom line.”

Some Dublin businesses have already embraced cargobikes, and they were on hand at Monday's launch to endorse cargobikes and encourage other businesses to try them out for themselves.

“We use our cargobike for deliveries to customers as well as transferring goods between our two stores in Drumcondra and Inchicore,” says Peadar Rice, who runs Small Changes wholefoods store.

“We choose to use a cargobike because of its small ecological footprint but it’s also a very practical decision: Cycling is the most convenient and efficient way for us to get around the city. Sitting in traffic would be a waste of time and money.”