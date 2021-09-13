Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 11:56

Airport passengers still over 80% lower than pre-pandemic levels

The number of passengers passing through Dublin Airport increased by 125.1 per cent in July compared to June, CSO figures showed.
The number of passengers passing through Irish airports in July was 82.4 per cent lower than the same month in 2019.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows since non-essential international travel returned on July 19th, passenger numbers have improved - jumping by 65.9 per cent at the country's main airports compared to July 2020 figures.

In the first seven months of this year, 1.7 million passengers used Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports, far below the 6.5 million passengers noted in the same period of 2020.

However, Dublin Airport saw a large month-on-month increases in July, increasing by 125.1 per cent on June's passenger figures.

Traffic

At home, traffic volumes fell in line with Level 5 restrictions at the start of 2021 before gradually increasing with the easing of restrictions.

Car traffic volumes in the Dublin area are now at 90 per cent of August 2019's levels, while they are at 88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in regional areas.

Traffic volumes of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) are also holding strong, jumping by 3 per cent in Dublin and 4 per cent regionally compared to the same month last year.

The CSO data also shows use of public transport remains far below pre-pandemic levels, likely on account of capacity limits due to Covid restrictions, with journeys on the week commencing August 29th 58.3 per cent below figures from early March 2020.

