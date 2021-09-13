Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 08:19

Rain warning in place for two southern counties

The yellow rain warning will remain in place until 4pm on Monday.
Rain warning in place for two southern counties

A status yellow rain warning is in place for Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann issued the alert on Sunday, taking effect at 10am that day, lasting until 4pm on Monday.

The forecaster warned rain will be "persistent for a time", with heavier downpours in the morning bringing a risk of spot flooding.

Elsewhere, a largely cloudy day is expected, with rain and drizzle on the way for coastal areas. Maximum temperatures will be in the region of 16-19 degrees.

Conditions will clear up as the week progresses, with dry and sunny spells forecast for Tuesday through to Thursday, however, thundery skies will settle in on Friday.

More in this section

Upskirting and downblousing to become criminal offences in Northern Ireland Upskirting and downblousing to become criminal offences in Northern Ireland
Defence Forces ‘fully supports’ independent review amid abuse allegations Defence Forces ‘fully supports’ independent review amid abuse allegations
Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022 Rises in pensions and social welfare payments on table for Budget 2022
Anti-vaccine protest staged outside home of Stephen Donnelly

Anti-vaccine protest staged outside home of Stephen Donnelly

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more