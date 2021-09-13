Over €4m returned to the State by Criminal Assets Bureau

Rebecca Black, PA

More than €4.2 million was yielded to the Irish Exchequer last year from the proceeds of crime.

It came as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) brought 31 new proceeds of crime cases before the High Court during 2020.

Some 54 search operations involving 171 searches in 20 counties.

As well as the €4.2 million returned to the State, the CAB also returned €5.4m to the Nigerian government following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Republic of Nigeria in October 2020.

The figures emerged in the annual report of the CAB for 2020.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys (Brian Lawless/PA)

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys praised the work of CAB in a year dominated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Even during the circumstances of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Criminal Assets Bureau continues to play a crucial role in deterring illegal activity by freezing and confiscating assets identified as deriving from the proceeds of crime,” she said.

“The bureau is an example of international best practice in law enforcement and over the last 25 years has demonstrated how we, as a country, can lead the way in tackling serious crime.

“The 2020 Annual Report evidences the hard work and dedication of chief bureau officer Mick Gubbins and all of the staff and agencies involved in CAB and I would like to thank them for their ongoing efforts and determination to deprive criminals of the benefits of their illegal activity.

“This Government is fully committed to continuing to support the excellent work that the bureau does.”