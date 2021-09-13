Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 07:14

Man's body discovered in campervan at popular Clare beach

Gardaí attended the scene shortly before 3.30pm on Sunday.
Pat Flynn

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a campervan at one of the country’s best known beaches.

Gardaí were alerted at around 3.20pm on Sunday and responded to a campervan parked in the carpark at Lahinch beach in Co Clare.

Officers were unable to gain access to the vehicle and requested assistance from the fire service.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue service from Ennistymon attended the scene, along with National Ambulance Service paramedics. At the time, the campervan had been parked in the carpark adjacent to the popular promenade.

After gaining access to the vehicle, emergency services found the body of a man in his 50s inside. Gardaí sealed off the scene while fire service personnel erected privacy screens around the vehicle.

Gardaí spoke with the occupants of other campervans in the area in an effort to establish a timeline for the man’s movements. It is not clear how long the man was in the campervan before he was found.

The campervan was removed from the scene at around 4pm and the man’s body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

It is understood the death is being treated as a tragic incident.

